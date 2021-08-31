Airline confirmed that all UAE residents will be allowed to land in Dubai

Emirates airline said in a tweet on Tuesday that all UAE residents can land in Dubai along with holders of other visas. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: Emirates airline has updated travel requirements for tourists visiting Dubai. The UAE had earlier announced that it will resume issuing tourist visas for fully vaccinated people from all countries as of August 30. The decision includes countries from which entry was previously banned.

Before you book

Check if you need a visa. Depending on your nationality you can get a visa on arrival, or you can apply for your prearranged visit visa from Dubai Immigration before you travel.

Before you travel

GDRFA or ICA approval is not required for tourists travelling to the UAE. Passengers arriving from the following countries must follow specific protocols: Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, Indonesia.

A valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected from an approved health facility

A rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure

Requirements for all passengers arriving in Dubai

PCR test requirement

All passengers travelling to Dubai from any point of origin (GCC countries included) must hold a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure, except for travel from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka:

The certificate must be a Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) test. Other test certificates including antibody tests, NHS COVID-19 Test certificates, Rapid PCR tests and home testing kits are not accepted in Dubai. Travellers must bring an official, digital or printed certificate in English or Arabic to check in – SMS certificates are not accepted. PCR certificates in other languages are acceptable if they can be validated at the originating station. Digital COVID-19 certificates are accepted upon arrival at Dubai International airport verification points.

COVID-19 RT PCR test certificates must be issued by an authorised facility in the passenger's departure country. Certificates that have already been presented for travel to another destination can't be used for re entry even if they are still within the validity period.

For passengers arriving from the following countries, it is mandatory that the COVID-19 PCR report includes a QR code linked to the original report for verification purposes. The QR code must be presented at check in and to representatives of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) upon arrival in Dubai airports: Sudan, Lebanon, Egypt and Ethiopia.

Visa on arrival

Indian Nationals with a normal passport who are travelling to India via Dubai can obtain a visa on arrival in Dubai for a maximum stay of 14 days provided they: have a visitor visa or a green card issued by the US, or a residence visa issued by the UK or EU.

The visa issued by US, UK or EU has to be valid for a minimum of 6 months.

Test on arrival

Passengers arriving in Dubai from the following countries will be required to take another COVID-19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai International airport:

Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, Guinea, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Maldives, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Russia, Senegal, Slovakia, Somaliland, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Zimbabwe.

Transiting in Dubai

All transit passengers must complete all the requirements of their final destination.

Transit passengers from the following countries must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure: Bangladesh, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Uganda, Vietnam, Zambia, Indonesia.

All other transit passengers are not required to present this certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination.

Test exemptions

UAE nationals are exempt from taking a COVID-19 PCR test before departing for Dubai. They must be tested on arrival in Dubai, irrespective if they are holding a valid negative COVID-19 RT PCR certificate from the point of origin.

This also applies to:

Passengers accompanying a 1st degree UAE nationals' relative or domestic workers

Domestic workers escorting a UAE national sponsor during travel

Children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability are exempt from taking a COVID-19 RT PCR test

Moderate or severe disability includes neurological disorders and intellectual or developmental disabilities. For example: Acute spinal cord injury, Alzheimer's disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Ataxia, Autism spectrum, Bell's palsy, Brain tumours, Cerebral aneurysm, Cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, Epilepsy and seizures

All other passengers, including those who are visually impaired, hearing impaired or physically challenged must hold a negative COVID-19 RT PCR test certificate as per the requirements.

All residents can land

Emirates airline said in a tweet on Tuesday that all UAE residents can land in Dubai along with holders of other visas.

“As per the current update, all UAE residents, newly issued residence or employment visas, short stay/long-stay visa, visit visa, visa on arrival will be accepted for travel to Dubai. Passengers traveling with a UAE Resident visa must have GDRFA or ICA approval,” said the airline in response to a customer query.