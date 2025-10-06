Emirates unveils $8 million facility to upskill 25,000 cabin crew

New Dubai hub set to refine Emirates crew service with fine dining and luxury training
Dubai: Emirates has opened a new world-class training centre in Dubai to elevate the skills of nearly 25,000 cabin crew in hospitality excellence. The $8 million facility features a full-service restaurant and lounge accommodating 170 guests, state-of-the-art presentation kitchens, and eight technology-enabled classrooms. More than 10,000 crew are expected to complete training there by the end of the year.
By the end of 2025, more than 10,000 cabin crew will undergo training there in refined hospitality skills rooted in Michelin-star standards. The centre expands Emirates’ long-standing partnership with Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne to embed a premium service strategy.
“We have invested in the highest levels of luxury hospitality training for our cabin crew, enabling them to really relate to the customers they serve and create unforgettable signature moments," said Thomas Ney, DSVP of Service Delivery at Emirates. "We are delighted to provide our crew with immersive training, allowing them to personally sample the cuisine, the beverages, the ambiance and ultimately, the hospitality Emirates is renowned for. This is how we empower world-class cabin crew.”
The centre provides both fresh recruits and experienced crew with immersive fine dining experiences, training in service nuances, dish presentation, and sensitivity to guest cues.
