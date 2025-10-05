Opec+ to raise oil output by 137,000 barrels a day in November

Dubai: Saudi Arabia, Russia, and six other Opec+ members will raise oil production by 137,000 barrels a day from November, marking the latest step in unwinding the group’s voluntary output cuts as it works to recover market share.

Delegates said Opec+ weighed several options before settling on the 137,000-barrel increase. Some members had proposed larger adjustments, up to three times the agreed volume.

The International Energy Agency expects global inventories to rise sharply in the final quarter of 2025, warning that a record surplus could emerge by 2026 as demand cools and output across the Americas continues to surge.

While prices have so far held up despite the gradual supply increases, market signals suggest momentum may be fading. Unsold cargoes from the Middle East are building up, and the futures curve now points to weaker short-term prices.

Oil traded near a four-month low on Friday, underscoring the challenge Opec+ faces as it returns more barrels to a market that is starting to show signs of excess supply.

Russia, which has consistently urged caution, supported a smaller rise to help defend prices, while Saudi Arabia, which carried the heaviest burden of earlier curbs, pushed for a larger addition to rebuild market share.

Officials from both Saudi Arabia and Russia did not immediately comment on the decision, which underscores the group’s effort to balance market stability with its push to reclaim influence in a shifting global energy landscape.

The move comes ahead of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s expected visit to Washington next month for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for lower oil prices.

Sunday’s decision also highlights the limited production flexibility across the Opec+ alliance. Between May and September, members restored only about 60% of the 2.2 million barrels a day of supply they had planned to bring back, partly due to earlier overproduction corrections and the reality that some producers are already pumping close to capacity.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.