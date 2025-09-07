GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

OPEC+ signals ambition with another oil production boost: What it means for market

OPEC+ hikes production again, signaling a fight for market share despite lower prices

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
OPEC+ signals ambition with another oil production boost: What it means for market
AFP

Dubai: Eight major OPEC+ members have agreed to raise oil production again, a move analysts say is aimed at grabbing more market share, even if it risks lower prices.

The V8 group — Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman — announced on Sunday they will increase output by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) starting next month.

This comes on top of a 2.2 million bpd boost already added in recent months. Over time, the group said up to 1.65 million extra barrels per day could hit global markets.

Caught off guard

“OPEC+ caught the market off guard — instead of pausing, the group signaled ambition,” said Jorge Leon, an analyst at Rystad Energy. “The barrels may be small, but the message is big. They are prioritizing market share even if it pushes prices lower.”

Oil prices have been hovering between $65 and $70 per barrel, down 12% this year, pressured by increased output from non-OPEC producers and tariffs affecting demand. Analysts had expected the V8 to hold production steady in October. By raising it now, the group shows it is willing to tolerate prices falling below $60 to reclaim influence over global crude markets.

Leon noted that the actual production increase will likely be smaller due to capacity limits and internal compensation mechanisms, but perception matters as much as actual barrels. “It also raises questions about unity. Russia relies on high prices to fund its military, while others are testing lower prices for market share,” he said.

Geopolitical factors

The final months of the year could prove challenging. Seasonal demand typically slows, and developments in Russia’s war in Ukraine and US-Russia relations could further affect oil markets.

US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on countries like India for buying Russian oil and has criticized EU nations, including Hungary and Slovakia, for their imports. Analysts say curbing Russian exports could create opportunities for OPEC+ producers to expand their sales.

For now, OPEC+ appears focused on strategy over short-term price swings, signaling a willingness to sacrifice some revenue today to secure a larger share of tomorrow’s global oil market. The industry and investors will be watching closely to see how long this approach can last, especially amid geopolitical tensions and fluctuating seasonal demand.

- With inputs from Agencies

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Alphabet, the parent firm of Google, the most widely used search engine in the world, has gained an additional $250 billion in market capitalisation over the last 5 trading days. Alphabet Inc’s market capitalisation (Class A shares) was valued at $2.77 trillion as of September 4, 2025, as per NASDAQ data.

Google market cap hits $2.77 trillion on court 'win'

2m read
Heading into the final months of 2025, the Dubai property market has been seeing rental rates and property prices cooling off slightly. Is this the moment for ready homes to gain traction?

Dubai’s ready homes have a pricing issue

3m read
Oil has lost more than 10% in 2025 as OPEC+ brings back production faster than initially planned, bringing to an end curbs made in 2023, even as slowing economic growth threatens to cut consumption.

Oil falls after weekly drop before Trump-Putin talks

2m read
Spinneys' fresh and private label categories are ramping up sales - and helping with margins. Shareholders are liking what they are seeing in the latest H1-2025 numbers.

Spinneys' share zooms past Dh1.53 IPO price

2m read