Dubai: Emirates airline will resume thrice-weekly services to Malta via Larnaca, Cyprus, from July 14, expanding its European network to 34 destinations. With a successful vaccination programme and an overall decrease in daily COVID-19 cases in the country, Malta welcomed UAE tourists back to the Islands on June 1, said Emirates.
Flights to/from Malta will operate three times weekly through the existing Larnaca service on its two-class Boeing 777-200LR, offering 42 lie-flat seats in Business and 386 in Economy class. Emirates flight EK 109 will depart Dubai (DXB) every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 08:00 hours, arriving in Larnaca at 11:10 hours. The flight will leave Larnaca at 12:20 hours, arriving in Malta at 14:05 hours.
The return flight EK 110 leaves Malta at 15:35 hours, arriving in Larnaca at 19:00 hours. The flight will leave Larnaca at 20:10, arriving at 01:05 in Dubai the next day. Emirates customers also have access to European cities via the airline's codeshare agreement with Air Malta.
Fly to Georgia
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a new service to Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on July 14. The new route will become airline’s 13th destination from Abu Dhabi and the only direct connection between both cities.