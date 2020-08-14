Dubai: The Clark airport in the Philippines will have its first A380 landing on August 19, courtesy Emirates airline.
The one-off flight will meet the demand for flights to and from the Philippines, especially serving passengers from the metro Manila and the surrounding Luzon areas and beyond.
The service will operate as EK 2520 and EK 338, departing Dubai at 0240hrs and arriving at Clark at 1530hrs. The flight will depart Clark at 1820hrs, arriving in Dubai at 2245hrs on the same day.
"We are proud to fly our first scheduled A380 service to Clark, in the year we are celebrating our 30th anniversary of serving the Philippines,” said Orhan Abbas, Senior Vice-President, Commercial Operations - Far East.
"We resumed scheduled passenger services to Clark on 1 August with six weekly flights and have since been witnessing tremendous demand from customers in the UAE and other cities within our network to travel to the Philippines.
“In addition to marking a milestone and making its debut to Clark, the highly-popular Emirates A380 aircraft will accommodate more travellers on the flight, while allowing them to experience its unique features and safety protocols we have put in place to protect our customers and crew."
In 2014, the Emirates A380 made a one-off trip to Manila, marking its first arrival in the Philippines.