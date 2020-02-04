Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Love is in the air – especially if you are Emirates bound. This year, the UAE’s national airline is crafting a memorable travel experience for its customers for Valentine's Day. The airline will serve 40 Valentine's Day-themed desserts and treats on board and across its network of lounges spread over six continents from February 13-15.

The treats include an orange-ginger panna cotta served with berries and pistachios in Hamburg; heart-shaped shortcake served with fresh strawberries and whipped cream in Cape Town; chocolate and raspberry petit fours in Auckland; a chocolate St Valentine's cake in Narita; and chocolate-covered strawberries sprinkled with coconut in the lounges in the USA.

Seven Emirates lounges in Dubai are also going the treating route with a selection of season-inspired cakes and desserts including a passion fruit cake with raspberry, red velvet cake and red velvet ice cream. Coffee lovers can also look for three Valentine's Day coffee infusions by Coffee Planet – rose kissed mocha, orange crush latte or a white latte mocha.

And then of course there’s the plane food. To complement the Valentine’s theme, on February 14 itself, Emirates will serve a special selection of desserts on longer flights across its network. In First and Business Class, customers get to dig into a delicious heart-shaped passion fruit cake. In the A380 onboard lounge, customers can enjoy pastries as well as strawberries dipped in dark and white chocolate, while snack baskets in First Class will feature the limited edition strawberry and cream-flavoured Lakrids liquorice. In Economy Class, customers will be served a white chocolate passion fruit cheesecake for dessert.