Dubai: Emirates will operate twice weekly flights to Guangzhou from August 3. The Dubai carrier is currently flying an A380 once every week to China’s third-largest city.
“This added frequency will further help meet the growing customer demand on the back of gradually-eased travel protocols in China, and the rest of the world,” said a statement. In addition to the current weekly service from Dubai to Guangzhou on Saturdays, Emirates will operate a second weekly service on Wednesdays.
This will ensure the number of seats available on Emirates’ Dubai-Guangzhou service will total more than 1,800 a week, making it the largest carrier on the non-stop route between UAE and China in the post-pandemic era. The capacity of all inbound flights from Dubai to Guangzhou remains capped at 75 per cent, as required by Chinese authorities, said Emirates.
From August 3, Emirates flight EK362 from Dubai to Guangzhou will depart Dubai International Airport T3 at 02:05 on Wednesdays and Saturdays, arriving at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 13:50 on the same day. The return flight EK363 will depart from Guangzhou Baiyun Airport at 17:50 on Wednesdays and Saturdays and arrive in Dubai at 00:45 the following day.
“Two years ago, due to the outbreak of the pandemic, passenger service to the Chinese mainland was halted for a short period from late March 2020 in support of pandemic prevention policies,” said Emirates. The service between Dubai and Guangzhou was restored on July 25, 2020 and has since operated once a week. Emirates’ global network has been restored to 130 destinations across six continents.