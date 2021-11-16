Dubai: Emirates airline is bringing in its 'Premium Economy' class to 105 of its aircraft as travel demand shows all signs of heading back to solid month-on-month gains. It was last year that the Dubai airline introduced its version of the Premium Economy, doing up an A380 aircraft.
The 18-month retrofit programme - scheduled to begin at the end of 2022 - will see 52 of Emirates' A380s and 53 Boeing 777s fitted out with the new cabin class. The airline is also considering installing a new Business Class on its Boeing 777 aircraft. According to Tim Clark, Emirates President, "More details will be revealed in due course."
At the end of the programme, Emirates will have a total of 111 Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft offering Premium Economy seats, including the six A380s that would have been delivered to the airline with four cabin classes by next month.
"It is a source of pride that the entire retrofit project will be conducted at our home base in Dubai," said Clark. "It demonstrates the strong aviation capabilities that has been built up within Emirates airline and the broader UAE ecosystem to support such a highly specialised and technical programme."