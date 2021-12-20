Dubai: Emirates airline on Monday said it would suspend all inbound flights from Kenya for 48 hours starting from today (December 20).
“As per the directive from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), all air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements to the emirate of Dubai from any point in the Republic of Kenya are temporarily suspended for 48 hours effective from 20 December 2021 at 10.30hrs local time Dubai,” said the airline on its website.
“Customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights at Nairobi during this time. Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected,” said Emirates.
Emirates urged customers to not call the airline immediately for rebooking. “Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.”