Dubai: Emirates airline on Friday announced suspending inbound from seven countries, including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe from Monday, November 29 until further notice.
However, outbound flights from Dubai to these countries will not be affected. Passengers traveling to these countries can continue to fly as booked.
The travel update was announced in line with the directives of the Dubai COVID 19 Command and Control Centre (CCC).
All travellers coming from or transiting from the seven countries will not be allowed to travel into Dubai with effect from Monday, November 29, until further notice, the airline said in its latest travel notice.
Affected customers can keep their Emirates tickets and when flights resume, they can contact their travel agencies or booking offices to reschedule new travel plans.
Customers travelling from Dubai into the countries are not impacted by the new directive and can continue to fly as booked. All travellers are strongly advised to check the travel requirements for their final destination.