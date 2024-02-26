Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates’ loyalty programme Emirates Skywards, announced Monday it has signed a multi-year strategic partnership with digital payments leader Visa.
According to Emirates Skywards, the new partnership with Visa will strengthen collaboration between the loyalty programme and co-brand issuer partners across the GCC. It will enable the loyalty programme to work more closely with its partners on personalisation and data-driven decision-making.
Meanwhile, Emirates Skywards and Visa co-branded cardholders can look forward to an improved customer journey and exclusive offers, including accelerating miles-earning opportunities, customised promotions, and other experiences tailored to member preferences.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airlines and Group, and senior executives from both Emirates and Visa. Emirates Skywards has more than 30 million members worldwide, the airline said.
Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: “We’re excited to announce this landmark partnership with Visa – a strategic agreement which will unlock incremental value for our loyal members across the GCC and will tighten our collaboration with our banking partners in the region.”
In a statement, Emirates said it will also improve digitisation and innovation and increase opportunities for more personalised rewards and products on co-brand card propositions.
Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC at Visa, added: “This multi-year exclusive deal with Emirates Skywards, one of the largest of its kind worldwide and the largest in scale in the region, is a testament to Visa’s global leadership in travel co-brands and a significant milestone in our journey to enhance the payment experience for travellers worldwide.”
Here in the UAE, Visa’s Global Travel Intentions study revealed that 70 per cent of outbound travellers consider digital payments integral to a secure and rewarding travel experience.