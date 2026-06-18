Emirates SkyCargo will transport trained conservation dogs to support wildlife rangers
Dubai: Meet Vega and Kuda. Two specially trained dogs are preparing for a journey from London to Zimbabwe — not as pets, but as part of a conservation mission to help track poachers and protect endangered wildlife.
Emirates SkyCargo announced Thursday it has partnered with UK-based charity Dogs 4 Wildlife to transport specialist conservation dogs that will support wildlife rangers at Zimbabwe’s Matusadona National Park.
The first phase of the partnership will see the two Belgian Malinois dogs flown from the UK to Southern Africa. Vega and Kuda are trained in human scent tracking and will form part of a new conservation K9 unit supporting anti-poaching operations.
The dogs are scheduled to travel from London to Harare via Dubai in late June before being deployed at Matusadona National Park.
Vega and Kuda were selected by Dogs 4 Wildlife for their tracking abilities, determination and suitability for conservation operations.
Emirates SkyCargo said the dogs will work alongside wildlife rangers, helping them track human scent and support efforts to protect endangered species in areas affected by illegal wildlife activity.
Dogs 4 Wildlife is a UK-based charity that provides trained conservation dogs and supports wildlife protection teams working on the ground in Africa.
Darren Priddle, Founder and Volunteer Trustee, Dogs 4 Wildlife, said: “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Emirates SkyCargo on this important initiative."
He said, the deployment of conservation dogs such as Vega and Kuda represents far more than the transportation of two animals. "It represents the movement of specialist conservation capability that will directly support wildlife rangers working on the front line of wildlife protection.”
Emirates SkyCargo, the air freight division of Emirates, provides live animal transportation services through dedicated handling processes, purpose-built facilities and trained specialists across its global network.
Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said: “Protecting wildlife is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration, innovation, and long-term commitment. Through our partnership with Dogs 4 Wildlife, we are proud to support the deployment of highly trained conservation dogs, such as Vega and Kuda, across conservation initiatives.”
“These animals will play a vital role in protecting endangered species and strengthening conservation efforts on the ground.”
The partnership comes as conservation groups and industry organisations mark the 10th anniversary of the Buckingham Palace Declaration, which focuses on collaboration to tackle illegal wildlife trade.
Emirates SkyCargo has a ban on transporting hunting trophies and operates a thorough screening processes aimed at preventing the movement of illicit wildlife products through global supply chains.
The airline said more than 46,000 employees across its business have received training through its illegal wildlife trade awareness programme to help identify, report and respond to possible wildlife trafficking risks.
Emirates has also achieved IATA’s Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) certification, which includes a wildlife module aligned with the Buckingham Palace Declaration.
Recently, Dubai Customs foiled a poaching attempt at Dubai Airport by seizing some unattended bags, which contained 129 lizards, 36 scorpions, eight snakes and 50 frogs, bringing the total number of recovered animals to 223.