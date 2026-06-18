The first phase of the partnership will see the two Belgian Malinois dogs flown from the UK to Southern Africa. Vega and Kuda are trained in human scent tracking and will form part of a new conservation K9 unit supporting anti-poaching operations.

He said, the deployment of conservation dogs such as Vega and Kuda represents far more than the transportation of two animals. "It represents the movement of specialist conservation capability that will directly support wildlife rangers working on the front line of wildlife protection.”

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said: “Protecting wildlife is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration, innovation, and long-term commitment. Through our partnership with Dogs 4 Wildlife, we are proud to support the deployment of highly trained conservation dogs, such as Vega and Kuda, across conservation initiatives.”

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.