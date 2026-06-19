New services take Emirates to 11 weekly flights from Accra with Boeing 777 operations
Dubai: Emirates will add four more weekly flights between Dubai and Ghana’s capital Accra from July 12, increasing its services on the route to 11 flights a week.
The additional services will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, complementing Emirates’ existing daily flights between the two cities.
The new flights will operate as EK789 from Dubai to Accra, departing at 3.30am and arriving at 7.40am local time. The return flight, EK790, will leave Accra at 10.25am and arrive in Dubai at 10.40pm.
The flights will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The expansion comes as major Middle Eastern airlines continue rebuilding capacity following disruption caused by the regional conflict earlier this year. Flight activity across the Middle East has recovered to about 82 per cent of pre-conflict levels, according to flight tracking data cited in a Reuters report.
Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad Airways have all seen operations move closer to previous levels, with Emirates traffic reported at 86 per cent of its pre-conflict volume.
The airline explained there is growing demand for travel between both destinations. Emirates said the new schedule will provide passengers travelling from Ghana with more connections through Dubai to destinations including Beijing, Seoul, Sydney, Perth, Mumbai, Singapore, New York JFK and Jeddah.
Travellers connecting to Accra through Dubai will also have additional options from cities including Delhi, Boston, Los Angeles, as well as gateways across Germany and the UK.
“For more than two decades, Emirates has proudly connected Ghana to the world,” said Salem Almana, Emirates’ Country Manager, Ghana.
“The introduction of this additional service demonstrates our continued confidence in the Ghanaian market and our commitment to supporting the country's growing travel needs.”
He added that the expansion would strengthen business, tourism and trade links between Ghana and markets across Emirates’ network.
Beyond passenger services, Emirates said the additional flights will provide more cargo capacity between Ghana and Dubai through Emirates SkyCargo.
The cargo division currently transports fresh-cut fruit from Ghana to European markets including Prague and Zurich, along with other goods such as electronics, textiles and pharmaceuticals.
The additional bellyhold capacity will allow more cargo to move between Ghana and international markets, supporting exporters and businesses using air freight connections through Dubai.