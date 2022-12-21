Dubai: Emirates has resumed flights to 95 per cent of pre-pandemic network destinations, it was announced on Tuesday.
Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline, aims to resume full operations and network capacity in 2023 as travel and tourism demand further improves.
According to the airline, it is in "fine form" to go to the next stage of its global network restoration.
Earlier this year, Emirates' chief operational officer Adnan Kazim said 2023 will be a "milestone" in terms of returning to the level of operations that existed prior to the coronavirus outbreak.
A380s
Emirates, by far the biggest operator of the Airbus A380 superjumbo, plans to bring back all of its double-deckers by the end of next year, replenishing its fleet after years of reduced capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.
The A380 is a mainstay of operations at Dubai-based Emirates, the largest customer with around 120 planes, of which more than 70 had been revived at the end of September.
The interiors of about half the fleet are also getting a makeover including premium economy seating, a configuration that's been popular with customers seeking more comfort than simple economy class but lack the resources to upgrade to business.