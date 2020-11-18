Dubai:Emirates airline is offering UAE travellers a range of destinations across Africa, Europe and Asia to fly to during the upcoming National Day holidays.
The destinations include Cairo, Nairobi, London, Bangkok, Zurich, Geneva, Casablanca, Maldives, Seychelles, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Mauritius.
Fares range from Dh 1,925 to 3,595 for economy class, and Dh 6,005 to Dh 14,505 for business class. The offer is valid for bookings starting November 18 until November 29, 2020, for travel until May 31 2021.
Travellers can also book with Emirates Holidays and avail a three-night hotel stay starting from Dh4,199 per person, including airfare.
Etihad had previously launched a 49-Hour National Day sale, with fares from Abu Dhabi to Beirut starting from just Dh 1,249, Athens from Dh2,449 and Maldives from Dh3,049.