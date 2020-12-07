Dubai: A ticket to London can be had at Dh2,365, while that to Karachi will be from Dh1.045, as Emirates announces end-of-year rates targetted at those wanting a change of scene. These rates are available on tickets bought on or before December 19 and valid until May 31.
Destinations to India are also getting these special offers, with a flight to the south Indian city of Thiruvananthapuram at Dh1,145 in economy.
Closer to UAE, tickets to Beirut, Jeddah, Medina, Cairo and Amman are priced in the range of Dh1,425 to Dh1,995. This is the second time the airline has released holiday offers to promote travel as global air connectivity makes that slow return to recovery.
“Take advantage and fly back home to visit family and friends - or discover a new city as the world opens up again,” Emirates said in a statement.
Abu Dhabi’s Etihad had previously launched a 49-hour National Day sale, with fares from Abu Dhabi to Beirut starting Dh 1,249 and to Athens from Dh2,449, and Maldives at Dh3,049.
Timing them
Emirates earlier offered discounted rates to UAE travellers for the National Day holidays. The destinations included Cairo, Nairobi, London, Bangkok, Zurich, Geneva, Casablanca, Maldives, Seychelles, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Mauritius.
These offers are aimed at encouraging UAE residents to get back to their travelling ways after the pandemic made more people averse to flying. UAE’s carriers have begun providing free COVID-19 insurance coverage and value-adds. Emirates, which was the first airline to offer free coronavirus medical cover, also expanded its multi-risk travel insurance coverage.
The airline, which keeps adding more routes to its network after all flights were grounded in March, now serves 99 destinations.