Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates has completed its latest IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) with zero findings – the equivalent of a perfect score, and a rare occurrence in the industry given the complexity of airline operations.
Emirates airline president Sir Tim Clark said: “Safety is one of Emirates’ core values, and since day one we’ve continually invested to ensure that our operations meet the most rigorous safety standards. To complete the IOSA audit with zero findings is a notable achievement especially in the context of our rapid operational upscaling post-pandemic, and the global nature of Emirates’ network.
“It’s a credit to our internal teams and external partners who contribute to Emirates’ safe transport of thousands of people and tonnes of goods around the globe each day. We’ll continue to work hard and contribute to ensuring a safe and sustainable aviation industry.”
Over 1,000 standards and recommended practices were assessed by an International Air Transport Association accredited audit organisation over five days to determine how well the Emirates operational management system complies with the IOSA Standard and Recommended Practices.
Emirates was recently honoured with a ‘World Class Award’ for safety, well-being, sustainability, service, and inclusiveness at APEX 2023 awards.
The IOSA programme is an internationally recognised and accepted evaluation system designed to assess the operational management and control systems of an airline. All IATA members are IOSA registered and must remain registered to maintain their IATA membership.