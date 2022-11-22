Dubai-based carriers Emirates and flydubai are marking the fifth anniversary of their partnership this month, Emirates said on Tuesday.
Over the five years, the two airlines have enabled more than 11 million customers to connect on over 250,000 flights and benefit from seamless travel.
The partnership goes beyond the standard codesharing model and includes integrated network collaboration, schedule optimisation, seamless connectivity at Dubai International airport (DXB) between Terminals 2 and 3, baggage transfers on a single itinerary, as well as reciprocal loyalty benefits under the joint loyalty programme, Emirates Skywards.
The airlines’ customers have access to 215 destinations across 98 countries, with over 250 codeshare flights to choose from on an average day. Emirates customers can book flights to over 80 unique flydubai destinations and flydubai customers can choose from over 99 Emirates destinations.