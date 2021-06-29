Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo flew 100 tonnes of relief materials free of charge from Dubai to India during a three week period in May. The carrier donated cargo capacity to transport essential supplies such as relief tents and thousands of oxygen cylinders and concentrators free of charge on flights to Indian destinations.
"Emirates is deeply connected and committed to India - we are heartened that India is overcoming the virus and we are honoured to have supported the efforts of partners by donating much needed air cargo capacity for moving essential goods quickly and reliably into nine Indian cities," said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.
Emirates set up the India Humanitarian Airbridge in early May to boost the transportation of urgent medical and relief items to India by offering cargo capacity free of charge on its flights from Dubai to India. The first shipment under the Airbridge initiative flew from Dubai to Delhi on May 13 and comprised 12 tonnes of multi-purpose tent equipment for field hospitals sent by the World Health Organisation through IHC (International Humanitarian City).
Emirates SkyCargo and the IHC have joined hands in the past to deliver relief materials around the world to communities impacted by humanitarian crises. Most recently, the IHC helped channel relief efforts for the India Humanitarian Airbridge, drawing upon their extensive expertise in working with humanitarian agencies and relief logistics.