Dubai: Emirates will scale up its A380 operations with double-decker returning to Glasgow (March 26), Nice (June 1) and Birmingham (July 1), the airline said in a statement on Friday. Emirates has also announced it will resume its second daily service to Stansted starting from May 1. With this, Emirates will ramp up its operations to London with 11 daily flights, including six times daily to London Heathrow and three times daily to Gatwick. The airline continues to expand its global network and increase capacity in line with growing travel demand.
Emirates currently deploys its flagship A380 to 40 destinations worldwide. By the end of this summer, the aircraft will be serving almost 50 destinations, restoring close to 90 per cent of the airline’s pre-pandemic A380 network.
Emirates is the largest operator of Airbus A380, with more than 80 aircraft currently in active service. The airline first launched A380 operations to Birmingham in 2016; Nice in 2017; and Glasgow in 2019.