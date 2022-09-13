Dubai: Emirates will increase the frequency of its services to Algiers with the addition of a fifth weekly flight effective October 7, the airline said on Tuesday.

The Dubai-based carrier will deploy a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for the service that will operate on Fridays. Four other services run on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Flight EK758 will depart Algiers at 15:45hrs, arriving in Dubai at 01:05hrs the next day. EK757 will depart Dubai at 08:45hrs, arriving in Algiers at 12:55hrs.

The additional weekly service will provide around 30-40 tonnes of cargo belly-hold capacity for businesses, the airline said.

Emirates started operations to Algeria in 2013.

10 million passengers

Emirates carried more than 10 million passengers on nearly 35,000 flights to 130 destinations this summer, the airline said late last month.

The airline ramped up operations during the period, and increased flights to 33 cities on popular routes across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as to favourite holiday spots like the Seychelles, Maldives, Mexico and Miami.

In June, Emirates added Tel Aviv to its global network and in July it added a third daily flight to London Gatwick to serve travellers impacted by capacity cuts at Heathrow.

The Emirates A380, the world’s largest commercial jet, was also deployed to serve high customer demand at over 30 cities around its network.

flydubai to begin service to Namangan

Dubai-based carrier flydubai will start flights to Namangan, Uzbekistan, starting September 24, it said on Tuesday.

With the twice-weekly service to Namangan International Airport (NMA) will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai International (DXB) on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The airline will also be connecting to Samarkand starting September 20, and already has services to the capital Tashkent.

“Uzbekistan has become an emerging market for flydubai and we are delighted to see our network expand there with the start of flights to Namangan and, launching next week, Samarkand. The commencement of our 10 weekly flights to the market will strengthen trade and cultural links between the UAE and Uzbekistan,” said flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith.