Dubai: Emirates has closed its onboard lounges and social areas for passengers flying its A380 aircraft to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
“In light of health and safety considerations, Emirates has temporarily modified some aspects of our onboard service,” said an Emirates spokesperson.
“Our onboard lounge and social area will not be available to customers at this time,” said the airline spokesperson. “The safety of our customers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised.”
Last month, Emirates received delivery of its 123rd Airbus A380 superjumbo jet. The aircraft, registered as A6-EVS, was also the final new A380 aircraft to join Emirates’ fleet.
The airline has been deploying more A380s across its network as restrictions were lifted late last year, resulting in a surge in passenger traffic.
At the 2021 Dubai Airshow in November, Emirates announced a major retrofit programme which will see 52 of its existing A380 aircraft fitted with Premium Economy cabins and other enhancements, highlighting the airline’s ongoing commitment to ensuring its A380 experience remains best-in-sky.
“The A380 is a truly special aircraft in so many ways,” said Tim Clark, Emirates’ President, in a statement. “For Emirates, it gave us the opportunity to redefine the travel experience, efficiently serve demand at slot-constrained airports, and bolster our network growth.”