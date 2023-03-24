Dubai: Emirates' flights to and from Munich and Frankfurt, on March 26, 27, will remain cancelled, the airline said in a statement on Friday.
Emirates said the flights had been cancelled due to nationwide industrial action in Germany.
March 26
- EK049 - Dubai to Munich
- EK050 - Munich to Dubai
- EK051 - Dubai to Munich
- EK052 - Munich to Dubai
March 27
- EK049 - Dubai to Munich
- EK050 - Munich to Dubai
- EK051 - Dubai to Munich
- EK052 - Munich to Dubai
- EK043 - Dubai to Frankfurt
- EK044 - Frankfurt to Dubai
- EK045 - Dubai to Frankfurt
- EK046 - Frankfurt to Dubai
- EK047 - Dubai to Frankfurt
- EK048 - Frankfurt to Dubai
"Customers connecting on cancelled flights to Munich and Frankfurt will not be accepted for travel at origin," the airline said in a statement. "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers."
Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements. Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options.
Frankfrut Airport warns
Frankfurt Airport said it won't be able to provide regular service on March 27 as workers stage a one-day strike at Germany's biggest aviation hub, adding to disruptions that have hobbled the European travel market for months amid persistent pay disputes.
The airport warned of "massive disruption" of air traffic, saying that "all tasks that enable full flight operations are suspended due to the strike" on the day, according to a statement. Passengers, including those changing at Frankfurt airport, should avoid travel to the hub on the day, airport operator Fraport said in the release.
Strikes have rippled through the aviation industry for months as workers in areas like baggage handling and security services seek higher wages amid a cost-of-living squeeze. The dispute hits the industry ahead of the peak travel period, with Easter approaching and travelers returning in droves after years of Covid restrictions.