Dubai-based Emirates airline has ranked among the top 100 most reputable organisations in the world by the 2022 Global RepTrak 100 report.
The award-winning airline is the only company from the Middle East and North Africa region to make it to the list, with a reputation score of 72.7.
As the world’s largest reputation database with over 20 years of data, the RepTrak platform compares companies across different industries worldwide, by analysing millions of perception and sentiment data points from online surveys. The scores companies achieve represent what their stakeholders think and feel about their brand.
The rankings were topped by Rolex with a score of 79.0. Ferrari (78.3), LEGO Group (78.0), Rolls-Royce (77.7), Mercedes-Benz (77.6), Harley-Davidson (77.6), The Bosch Group (77.2), PayPal (77.0), Netflix (77.0), and Intel (76.8) stood among the top 10.
Singapore Airlines stood 49th in the list with a score of 73.8, while Cathay Pacific was placed 87th with a score of 72.6. Plane maker Airbus was placed 90th with a score of 72.4.