Dubai: Emirates airline will launch daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv starting December 6.
The airline will deploy its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration. Daily flights are scheduled to depart Dubai as EK931 at 14:50, arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 16:25 local time. The return flight will depart at 18:25, arriving in Dubai at 23:25 local time.
The move comes as the UAE and Israel continue to develop greater economic cooperation to drive growth across a range of sectors, in addition to boosting trade flows between both nations, said Emirates.
"With the start of services in just a few weeks, Emirates will provide more options for travellers to fly better to and from Tel Aviv via Dubai. We also look forward to welcoming more business and leisure travellers from Israel to Dubai, and onwards to other destinations on Emirates' network," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Chief Commercial Officer.
Expo attractions
Expo 2020 Dubai, which has drawn in more than 2 million visitors, continues to attract leisure travellers from Israel. Israel is participating at Expo 2020 Dubai with its own country pavilion. "With the opening of visa-free travel between both countries and the easing of restrictions across the Emirates network, the new services will meet future travel demand in and out of Tel Aviv," said Emirates.
Emirates' customers will also benefit from the airline's codeshare partnership with flydubai. The codeshare provides travellers with short and seamless connectivity from Dubai to points across the combined networks of both carriers, which today consists of 210 destinations in 100 countries.