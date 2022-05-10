Dubai: Emirates airline is launching a new 'hospitality-based' strategy that will take customer experiences to 'new heights,' the Dubai carrier said in a statement.
It is setting up an internal Emirates Hospitality Centre of Excellence to engage and co-ordinate the rollout of the programme across diverse teams involved in delivering customer experiences. This includes cabin crew, airport services employees, contact centre teams, catering, inflight products, training, recruitment, sales and marketing, and more.
"The programme will be one of the biggest people-process-and-product initiatives ever implemented at the airline, touching all frontline customer facing teams as well as supporting departments," said Emirates.
"Even while managing the immediate challenges of the pandemic during the past two years, Emirates did not hesitate to keep driving forward initiatives to ensure our customers keep "flying better" for the foreseeable future," said Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer at Emirates. "What we’re doing through our new hospitality strategy, is providing our teams with even more bandwidth and skills to build stronger, more personalised, and relevant connections with our customers at every moment of their journey with us. We’ll achieve that by investing in technologies, refining elements of our processes, and empowering our people to be our most effective and real brand ambassadors."
The programme will be rolled out starting from June, and refresher courses will continue to ensure ‘consistency of customer experience’.
Emirates incorporated elements of its new hospitality principles into its soon-to-launch Premium Economy service, as its cabin crew learn how to deliver Emirates’ inflight experiences from food presentation and offering of welcome drinks, to complimentary amenities and other little touches. Earlier this week, the airline announced that it will offer full-service Premium Economy experience, for customers flying on select routes starting August 1.