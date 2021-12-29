Dubai: Emirates airline announced that flights from multiple destinations had been suspended until further notice.
Customers originating from the following destinations will not be accepted for travel to or through Dubai with effect from December 28, 2021 until further notice:
• Republic of Angola (LAD)
• Republic of Guinea (CKY)
• Republic of Kenya (NBO)
• United Republic of Tanzania (DAR)
• Republic of Uganda (EBB)
• Republic of Ghana (ACC)
• Republic of Cote d'Ivoire (ABJ)
• Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (ADD)
• Zambia (LUN)
• Zimbabwe (HRE)
Customers originating from Conakry (CKY) to Dakar (DSS) will not be accepted for travel, said Emirates on its website.
The airline said that outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations will remain unaffected. “Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.”
The UAE had previously announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.
This includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in the four countries 14 days before coming to the UAE, while flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries.