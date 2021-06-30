The carrier said 100,000 passengers will be arriving into Dubai for summer holidays

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Emirates airline on Wednesday said it is expecting more than 450,000 passengers to arrive and depart at Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport over the next two weekends on over 1,600 flights.

The busiest days for the airline will be the next two weekends, July 2-3 and July 9-10. However, high passenger traffic is expected to start today, and will run through July 12.

In addition, close to 100,000 passengers will be arriving into Dubai on Emirates flights to start their summer holidays during that same period.

"All Emirates and DXB touchpoints are fully prepared to manage the increase in passenger traffic, with measures and protocols in place designed to enhance safety as customers move through Terminal 3," said Emirates in a statement.

Leave early

Emirates urged customers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure to avoid delays."Passengers are encouraged to build in extra time for their journey with expected heavy road traffic coming into Terminal 3"

Customers should also review the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, including whether forms, vaccination certificates or negative PCR tests are required on the Emirates Travel Hub, which has the latest information for every country on the airline's route network.

Customers can physically check-in and drop off their luggage at any Emirates counter 24 hours before departure. All passengers physically checking in at the airport are requested to check in no later than 3 hours prior to departure.

Customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. They can also check in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.

Those who opt to check-in online are should visit the Emirates check-in counters or contactless kiosks to complete the required travel documentation checks and formalities.