Dubai: Emirates airline has cancelled two US flights due to bad weather.
“DFW and the greater Dallas/North Texas region are forecasting freezing rain and snowfall on Thursday 03rd February,” said the airline on its website. As a result, these flights stand cancelled: EK221/222 03FEB22 DXB DFW DXB
“Affected passengers should contact their respective Emirates Call Centre or Travel Agent for rebooking options,” said Emirates. The Eastern states of the US have been seeing heavy snowfall and below-freezing temperatures because of a nor'easter. Airlines cancelled hundreds of flights ahead of the storm.
Flights from Dubai to New York cost around Dh2,200, while Los Angeles – the second largest metropolitan in US – will set passengers back by at least Dh3,000. A flight to Miami in the southern US state of Florida costs a little over Dh2,500.
Emirates airline had to announce the suspension of flights to certain airports last month due to 5G deployment by major network services providers. From January 21 onwards, the carrier reinstated its Boeing 777 operations to Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle.