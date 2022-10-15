Dubai: Emirates’ flagship A380 made a landmark touchdown at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, it said on Saturday. Emirates flight EK562 took off on Friday from Dubai International Airport at 10:00 am and landed in Bengaluru at 15:40 pm local time.
The special service from Dubai to Bengaluru, arrived ahead of the launch of scheduled A380 services which will commence on October.
Earlier this year, Emirates introduced its flagship A380 services to Bengaluru, making it the second city in India to be served by Emirates’ A380 aircraft after Mumbai.
The daily A380 flights will operate as EK568 and EK569. The flight will leave the Dubai at 09:25 pm, arriving in Bengaluru at 02:30 am local time the next day. The return flight departs Kempegowda International Airport at 04:30 am, arriving in Dubai at 07:10 am (local time). Emirates also operates two additional daily flights utilising its other widebody aircraft, the Boeing 777.
“The special relationship that we share with Bengaluru and the State of Karnataka is one of mutual growth and prosperity and we are delighted to introduce A380 services to this vital gateway for travellers in South India,” said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates. “Today’s flight is testament to the fruitful relationship that we share with the city and we look forward to providing the flagship experience across all cabins, for travellers travelling to and from Bengaluru, when we begin our scheduled daily A380 services later this month.”
“India is a vast market with high demand for our services to destinations across our network, and we are especially pleased to extend our A380 offering to include an additional point in the country.”
Currently, Emirates operates the A380 to over 30 destinations across the globe and plans to deploy the popular aircraft to over 40 destinations by March 2023.