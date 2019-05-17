Carrier also warned that its second-half performance would encounter turbulence

Passengers board an easyJet plane at the Nantes-Atlantique airport in Bouguenais near Nantes, France. Image Credit: Reuters

LONDON. British low-cost airline EasyJet said on Friday that first-half net losses more than quadrupled due to “tough” market conditions and high fuel costs.

The carrier also warned that its second-half performance would encounter turbulence, partly because of Brexit turmoil and Europe’s economic slowdown.

Losses after tax expanded to £218 million ($280 million, 250 million euros) in the first half of the group’s financial year or six months to March, EasyJet said in a trading update.

That compared with a smaller loss of £54 million in the same period of the previous year.

“EasyJet has performed in line with expectations in the first half,” said Chief Executive Johan Lundgren.

“I am pleased that despite tougher trading conditions, we flew more than 41 million customers, up 13 per cent on last year, (and) performed well operationally.”

However, the carrier warned that revenue per in the second half of its financial year was expected to be “slightly down”.