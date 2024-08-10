Dubai: flydubai has announced the suspension of flights to Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius due to delays in the delivery of new aircraft.
The airline has faced challenges with its aircraft delivery schedule and supply chain issues, leading to this decision.
The airline's updated flight schedule reflects these delays, and flydubai is working closely with customers and travel partners to address the impacts.
Affected passengers are encouraged to visit the flydubai website at flydubai.com or contact the flydubai Contact Centre at 971600544445 for assistance with ticket refunds or rebooking options. Customers can also reach out to the flydubai Travel Shop or their travel agents for support.
flydubai apologised for the inconvenience caused by these schedule changes and appreciated the understanding of its passengers.