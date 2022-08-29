Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates has a new brand ambassador - Gerry the Goose!
Following in the footsteps of iconic film and TV personalities Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Clarkson, Gerry is inviting customers to take a gander at the airline’s benefits and services.
The ad will run in 25 countries for one month starting August 30, Emirates said.
“In terms of the qualities and profile we look for in our brand ambassadors – we are spreading our wings,” said Richard Billington, SVP of Marketing & Brand at Emirates. “Gerry is a savvy traveller who knows what he wants and where he wants to go, but he’s adamant he’ll do it in style, with luxury and comfort as a priority. Having witnessed his seamless travel experience, we are confident that next time his friends will choose to Fly Better.”
Gerry’s bio
Gerry’s career began at Emirates headquarters in Dubai, where the concept of his journey was ideated and began to take flight. Then onto to Untold Studios in London, where initial 3D models of geese were brought to life via CGI. The CGI and filming process took 14 weeks.
Gerry’s species heritage is Canada goose (Branta canadensis), large wild geese with black heads and necks, white cheeks, white under the chin, and a brown body. They are native to the arctic and temperate regions of North America, found during migration across the Atlantic in northern Europe.