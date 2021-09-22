The airline has lined up several unique experiences for aviation enthusiasts

Emirates pavilion is all set to welcome visitors to its two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations during Expo 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Emirates airline has opened bookings for its Expo 2020 pavilion, which is gearing up to open its doors to the public on October 1.

Located in the Opportunity District, and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Dome, the Emirates Pavilion offers a preview for the future of commercial aviation, reframing the role that science and technology will play in the next 50 years of air travel, as it welcomes visitors to experience two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations.

Image Credit: Emirates Image Credit: Emirates Image Credit: Supplied Image Credit: Emirates Image Credit: Supplied Image Credit: Emirates Image Credit: Supplied Image Credit: Supplied

“From today, visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can plan their visit to the Emirates Pavilion and book their preferred date and time slots in advance,” said the airline in a statement.

The Emirates Pavilion’s towering four storey design and façade are modelled around an aircraft’s wings taking flight, with 24 aluminium cladded fins that curve around two sides of the building structure.

The Emirates Pavilion will be open every day during the Expo from 10am to 10pm.

Here’s what visitors can expect when they visit the Emirates Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai:

Collecting the ‘seed’

The journey begins by collecting a ‘seed’ which unpacks each experience. The seed enables a truly nuanced journey through the pavilion, capturing the visitor’s interactions, knowledge and experiences, which will then be played back in the multi-sensory finale.

Image Credit: Supplied

The science of flight

Educational visualisations using holographic models will demonstrate how aircraft achieve flight by illustrating the physical properties of lift, thrust, gravity and drag.

Cleaner skies

The Cleaner Skies installation is an immersive experience that demonstrates how future innovations are directly linked to some of the world’s biggest challenges: sustainability, population growth and technological advancements. Visitors will also be able to challenge each other in an interactive quiz about aviation technologies being developed to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Future lab

Visitors will step into the laboratory of the future to run experiments carried out by robotic arms, which demonstrate the technologies that will make the aircraft of the future faster, lighter and stronger.

Thrust and propulsion

Interactive screens will deliver a series of animations that explore future engine and fuel technologies like hypersonic, hydrogen, hybrid and electric, highlighting the impact they will have on emissions, sustainability, comfort, and speed, featuring realistic aircraft engine models.

Design your perfect aircraft

Visitors will put their knowledge to the test and design and fly their own personalised, futuristic aircraft. Through an ultra-haptic interface, visitors will build their aircraft using elements like range, type of engine, wings, and livery, run it through a flight simulator, and get instant feedback on their design decisions.

Image Credit: Supplied

Airport of the future

Emirates visualises the airport of the future for visitors to learn how biometrics, data analytics and smart technologies will transform the passenger experience on the ground.

Experience your tomorrow

Visitors will be able to fully immerse themselves by donning interactive Virtual Reality headsets that allow them to explore aircraft interior cabins of the future. They will be able to navigate a virtual fuselage’s interactive windows, go windowless, and even see different types of cabins and seating configurations.

Seeding the future