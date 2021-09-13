This option is available on airline’s website and app as well as the Oculus Store

The tool allows customers to navigate from one seat to another, and even allows would-be customers to book their preferred seats from within the 3D environment. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Do you want to fly in an Emirates First Class without leaving your home? That’s what the Dubai airline is letting you do on its various platforms.

Emirates is now the first airline to launch a fully-fledged Oculus VR app that will allow users to explore the carrier’s First Class Suites and the signature A380 Onboard Lounge. “Check out the cabin around your own seat in row 77 from the comfort of your home, with the airline’s award-winning and industry-leading virtual reality (VR) experiences,” said Emirates in a statement.

The feature is available on emirates.com, the airline’s mobile app, and the Oculus Store for Oculus Rift users. “In 2018, we were the world’s first airline to introduce advanced web VR technology on our digital platforms, offering customers an immersive opportunity to learn about the fantastic Emirates experience that awaited them before they stepped on board,” said Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand. “It is also particularly relevant right now, as many people have not travelled for a while due to the pandemic, and are seeking inspiration and researching and rediscovering their flight options.”

In future developments, Emirates plans to offer customers the ability to explore destinations, select a cabin, and book and pay for their Emirates flight from within the Emirates Oculus VR app. Currently, users can explore the following VR experiences via:

Emirates Oculus VR app on the Oculus Store: offering users accurate, life size and interactive cabin interior experiences onboard Emirates’ flagship A380 aircraft and Boeing 777-300ER Gamechanger aircraft. For instance, users can “pick up” items from the Onboard Lounge, “turn on” the Shower in the Shower Spa, or close the private suite doors behind them. They can even explore the cockpit.