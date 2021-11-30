Dubai: Emirates airline will operate passenger flights to Johannesburg, South Africa, four times a week from December 1 to 31, the airline said on Tuesday.
Outbound flights from Johannesburg will remain suspended, the airline added.
“Customers can check emirates.com for flight schedules and seat availability, and the latest travel requirements,” the airline said in a notice on its website.
Emirates has also temporarily suspended passenger operations to and from Durban and Cape Town.
The UAE had last week announced that inbound flights from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini have been suspended over concerns on the spread of new COVID-19 variants.
The ban came into effect from Monday, November 29.