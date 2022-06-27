Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Monday issued a resolution cancelling fees levied on airline agents and offices operating in Dubai.
More details are awaited.
Dubai Crown Prince issues resolution
