DUBAI: The 9th Dubai International Air Chiefs Conference 2019 will kick off on Sunday, representing a unique opportunity for the regional and international community of air force and air defence decision-makers to gather and discuss the latest emerging developments in strategy, operations, tactics, and technology.

Hosted by the UAE Air Force and Air Defense, the DIAC 2019 is one of the largest and most important gatherings of air force leaders and industry counterparts anywhere in the world.

Building on eight highly successful editions, DIAC 2019 will focus on the need for tomorrow’s air force to be more agile and adaptive in its capabilities and response to an increasingly diverse array of regional and global threats. The future of Air Power will be dictated by the ability to quickly and seamlessly transition between intensity and domains by optimising and balancing the hi and low-tech solutions of current and future 3rd, 4th, and 5th generation manned and unmanned systems.