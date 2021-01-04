Dubai: Dubai Airports has entered agreements with GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. and GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo to launch a 'vaccine supply corridor' for the global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines from the Indian city.
“GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo has always been the preferred gateway for India’s vaccine exports," said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport. "In the current global context, there is a need for meticulous planning and collaborations to ensure safe and efficient air transportation of vaccines.”
Supply side
As per the deal, GMR-HYD and Dubai Airports will assign priority to temperature-sensitive vaccine shipments moving between GMR Hyderabad and Dubai Airports for further connections. This agreement will lead to the rollout of simplified processes and infrastructural support to streamline delivery of COVID-19 vaccine right from the manufacturing unit to the airport and hub logistics to delivery to end-customers.
The partnership also entails technology collaboration, under which the entities will work together on an integrated IT solution that will provide end-to-end visibility, including shipment temperature and status tracking.