Riyadh Air unveils its second livery - in an iconic ‘iridescent shade’

Kicking off the days events, Saudi start-up Riyadh Air unveiled its second livery in a ‘virtual’ fashion at the Dubai Airshow. While the aircraft with the new livery wasn’t physically present at the Airshow, CEO Tony Douglas unveiled the iridescent, almost pearly white, livery using mixed reality medium.

Tony Douglas, Riyadh Air CEO, unveils it's second livery digitally in front of present livery plane on display at Dubai Air Show.

09:45AM



18th edition of Dubai Airshow opens

With 1,400 exhibitors from 95 countries in aerospace, space, and defense, this year's show at Dubai World Central promises to surpass last year's 104,000 visitors.

Beyond fleet expansions, get ready for Boeing's B777-9, Gulfstream's cutting-edge jets, and Qatar Airways' impressive lineup. It all starts with Riyadh Air unveiling its new look, marking an exciting entrance into the scene.

There are 180 aircraft on display, including the Boeing 777-9, new liveries - Riyadh Air, Embraer's new profit hunter 'Tech Eagle', eVTOL vehicles and more.

How to get there

Organisers have recommended that registered visitors use the metro and free shuttle buses, which will operate from Ibn Battuta metro station directly to the Dubai Airshow site.

RTA buses and Dubai Airshow Shuttle buses will run from Ibn Battuta Metro station and The Address Dubai Marina from 7am to 7pm on a continuous loop to and from to the Dubai Airshow Site. Shuttle buses will also run from Al Maktoum Airport to Skyview at Dubai Airshow on a loop from 11am.

For the flying display - general public

The first shuttle bus from Ibn Battuta metro station to Skyview will leave at 11am, and the last shuttle bus returning from Skyview to Ibn Battuta metro station will leave at 7pm.