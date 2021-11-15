Dubai: Jet financing and leasing company Air Lease Corporation placed an order with Airbus. At Airbus’ last updated list prices, the order would exceed $15 billion.
The order, which includes 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321 XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350F, will be finalised in the coming months, and will make the Los Angeles based company one of Airbus’ largest customers.
“This new order announcement is the culmination of many months of hard work and dedication by both organizations to optimize and fine tune the size and scope of this large aircraft transaction in view of the rapidly growing global airline demand to modernize their jet fleets through the ALC leasing medium,” said Steven Udvar-Hazy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation.
“After lengthy and detailed consultations with several dozen of our strategic airline customers around the world, we are focusing this comprehensive order on the most desirable and in demand aircraft types"
ALC and Airbus are also launching a multi-million dollar ESG fund initiative that will contribute towards investment into sustainable aviation development projects that will in the future be opened to multiple stakeholders from the aircraft leasing and financing community and beyond.