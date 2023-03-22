Dubai: Dubai Airports has launched a new programme to recruit Emirati graduates in line with its Emiratisation drive, it said on Wednesday.
The ‘Future Faces Graduate Programme’, an annual initiative, will provide opportunities for Emirati graduates to gain a holistic understanding of airport operations. With three rotational phases over a 12-month training period, trainees will be exposed to cross-functional job roles and will be supported with focused career planning and personalised feedback and guidance. Final placements at the end of the programme will be granted based on completed requirements and business confirmations, among other factors.
Meshari Al Bannai, Executive Vice President of Human Resources Development at Dubai Airports, said: “Dubai Airports is dedicated to boosting the national talent base by nurturing the next generation of Emirati professionals and is committed to providing the necessary tools to support them on their career journeys. The Future Faces Graduate Programme is a brand-new platform that allows ambitious young grads to upskill their talents in a dynamic aviation environment, with the opportunity to experience tailored job rotations at one of the world’s best international airports. We look forward to partnering with universities across the UAE as we extend this programme to emerging Emirati graduates across the country.”
Dubai Airports owns and manages the operation and development of both of Dubai’s airports – DXB and DWC. DXB retained its rank as the world’s No. 1 international airport for the eighth consecutive year in 2021 and welcomed more than 66 million passengers in 2022.