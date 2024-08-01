Dubai: Dubai Airports announced Thursday that it has launched a new baggage service centre in Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport (DXB). The new facility integrates left luggage (luggage passengers leave at an allocated space in the airport, which they collect later) and mishandled baggage services.

“Now open, the Baggage Service Centre is a one-stop shop for all baggage-related services conveniently located to ensure guests can easily store and reclaim their bags around the clock,” airport authorities said.

The Baggage Service Centre operates around the clock and is designed to facilitate easy storage and retrieval of luggage. It connects publicly accessible areas with the secured sections of the terminal, allowing for luggage collection without additional security screening. This design is intended to enhance operational efficiency and reduce wait times.

“The launch of this service exemplifies the strong collaboration between Dubai Airports and its service partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, and dnata,” it said.

Last week, check-ins at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport were briefly suspended due to a minor fire on Saturday night.