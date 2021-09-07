Dubai: Doha was the top international destination from Mumbai in August followed by Dubai and Male, as easing of travel curbs in key markets boosted passenger numbers at India’s second busiest airport. The Qatari capital emerged as the top international destination with about 41,410 passengers to and from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. This was followed by Dubai and Male with 37,126 and 18,190 passengers, respectively.
Indigo, Air India and Vistara carried the highest number of passengers on domestic routes, while Qatar Airways, Indigo and Air India catered to the majority of passengers internationally. Over 1.5 million passengers flew in and out of Mumbai airport in August, compared to just 400,000 passengers, a year earlier. The Mumbai airport noted that passenger traffic was particularly higher this August as major Indian festivals like ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Janmashtami’ and ‘Onam’ fell on weekends.
During these periods, Goa emerged as the highest travelled destination with 22,078 passengers, followed by Srinagar, Jammu and Leh. “An upward trend in the number of passengers travelling for leisure locally and internationally is expected in the coming months, with lot of festivals and holiday season coming up,” said Mumbai airport.
Testing facilities
CSMIA has set up multiple counters of testing facilities at Terminal 2 for international and domestic passengers. The airport brought in Indian diagnostic firm Mylab Discovery Solutions to set up an RT-PCR testing counter and to facilitate the processing of the sample for a quick turnaround. “The additional facility has been introduced for convenience and offering a speedy report to the arriving passengers,” said the airport.
UAE is among the countries that require passengers to get a rapid PCR test 6-hours prior to departure.