Global air and travel services provider dnata launched its operations at Zanzibar Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (ZNZ), it said on Thursday.
dnata and its partners Emirates Leisure Retail and SEGAP, a joint venture between airport infrastructure and operations specialists Egis and private equity fund manager AIIM (African Infrastructure Investment Managers), will work closely together to deliver services for airlines and passengers at the newly-built international terminal T3.
The three partners have invested over $10 million in the project, which has to date created some 500 local jobs.
Emirates Leisure Retail has partnered with MMI as master concessionaire for all food and beverage, duty free and commercial outlets at T3.
Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group and Chairman of Emirates Leisure Retail and MMI, said: “We’re delighted to celebrate the launch of our airport services and retail offering with our partners at Zanzibar’s new, advanced airport terminal.
“We are confident that our investment, alongside our commitment to safety, quality and service excellence, will provide a major positive impact on Zanzibar’s transport, tourism and trade industries. This in turn will deliver significant benefits for the local community and businesses.”