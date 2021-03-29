Dubai: Emirates airline will operate a special flight next month that will carry only fully vaccinated crew and passengers onboard. On April 10, EK2021 will depart Dubai International Airport at 12:00 local time, to cruise over various areas across the UAE. The flight will return to Dubai at 14:30 local time.
The one-off flight is a "unique event that not only celebrates the success of the UAE's vaccination programme to date, but also highlights Emirates' progress in vaccinating its staff and in particular its pilots and cabin crew," said the airline in a statement.
The airplane being used for the trip is Emirates' newest A380 aircraft, with premium economy seats onboard.
Flight tickets will be available to UAE citizens and residents who have completed the two week period after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Tickets are priced at Dh1,000 per person in Economy and Dh2,000 in Business class.
All fares collected will be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline's non-profit charity organisation.