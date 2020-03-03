So far this has been confined to only ‘some markets’ as Dubai carrier adjusts schedules

Emirates has taken pre-emptive actions to counter coronavirus-led impact on industry. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Emirates has seen “some slowdown in certain markets” as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Dubai-based airline said it has had to amend its operating schedule by either reducing frequencies or canceling flights to specific destinations. Emirates had “fully activated” its Crisis Management Centre in January to “closely monitor the situation and take decisive action across all areas of our business.”

These measures have included adjusting the operational schedule, amending capacity to meet passenger demand across different markets, providing medical advice to staff, and implementing necessary measures at the airport.

“The knock-on effect of these operational changes has resulted in more resources than required in certain areas of the business for our day-to-day requirements,” a statement read. “Considering the availability of additional resources and the fact that many employees want to utilize their leave, we have provided our employees the option to avail leave or apply for voluntary unpaid leave for up to one month at a time.”

Clean up

Emirates said it has stepped up its aircraft cleaning measures, and in cases where there were suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the company will “disinfect all cabins of those aircraft”.

Emirates added that that while demand has slowed down in some countries, “there has been high demand in other areas”. It did not specify which areas those are, or how much of a financial impact the virus may have.