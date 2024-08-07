Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. will buy as many as 60 Airbus SE A330neo twin-aisle jets in a deal worth HK$85.5 billion ($11 billion) to underpin its ambitious expansion from its base in Hong Kong.

The carrier on Wednesday confirmed an earlier Bloomberg report that it has placed an order with the European planemaker, overlooking an offer from US rival Boeing Co. for 787 Dreamliner jets.

The multibillion-dollar transaction for 30 A330-900neos with the right to buy 30 more would be before significant discounts are factored in.

Cathay's latest deal with Airbus is its third in 12 months and caps its biggest plane spending spree in more than a decade. It also takes its order backlog to over 100 jets. Cathay already has 48 A350 planes in its fleet and operates 43 older generation A330s. Boeing last won an order from Cathay in 2013.

Cathay also on Wednesday reported a fall in net income. It joins airlines globally posting lower profits as the post-Covid travel surge wanes.

Net income slipped 15.3 per cent year-on-year to HK$3.6 billion for the six months to June 30. Revenue rose 13.8 per cent to HK$49.6 billion as passenger numbers climbed 36.4 per cent over the same period of 2023. The airline issued a dividend of 0.20 Hong Kong cents an ordinary share, or HK$1.3 billion.

The airline's recovery from Covid is gaining momentum with Cathay and low-cost sister carrier HK Express adding a slew of extra flights to various destinations in China and Southeast Asia. Flights are back to around 80 per cent of pre-pandemic volumes. Cathay is also adding more routes after a shaky start to the year when it suffered from cancellations due to a shortfall of pilots.

Shares in the carrier were up 2.2 per cent as of the midday break in Hong Kong and prior to the earnings release. Year-to-date they're little changed.

Cathay is spending billions of dollars not only adding new fuel-efficient jets but also on upgrading its existing planes. It plans to launch a new business class suite later this year, along with a new premium economy and upgraded coach class product, and a refreshed first class product is coming later.

The heavy investment is part of Cathay's pivot to the future as it seeks to put a disasterous performance during Covid behind it and cement its standing again as one of the world's top airlines.

Last year, Cathay ordered dozens of new single-aisle and freighter aircraft — all from Airbus — as it prepares for an expansion at its home base of Hong Kong International Airport, which is in the process of constructing a third runway.