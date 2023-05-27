London: British Airways resumed its normal schedule after solving a technology issue that had led to two days of cancellations at the onset of an extended weekend across the UK and much of Europe.
“We are operating as usual,” the airlineaid Saturday in an email. The carrier scrapped about 200 flights on Thursday and Friday, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. The cancellations affected more than 20,000 travelers, the Press Association reported, in one of the busiest travel weeks for the year.
Travelers entering the UK still faced disruptions, though. Electronic gates for passport control weren’t operating at the nation’s airports. Heathrow Airport said on Twitter that it’s working with the border force to solve the issue. Cars and coaches headed to Dover faced delays as the port cleared a backlog caused by an earlier technology issue at the border control.
Airlines and airports have said they’re better prepared to handle a massive surge in bookings than they were a year ago, when a post-pandemic rebound overwhelmed the industry and led to thousands of canceled flights, misplaced luggage and long lines at airports from Heathrow to Amsterdam to Frankfurt.